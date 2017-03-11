YSU's Zallow finishes third in 60m hurdles at NCAA Indoor Championships

College Station, Texas - Youngstown State sophomore Chad Zallow finished third in the 60m hurdles on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

Zallow ran a time of 7.72 seconds to finish behind Florida's Grant Holloway who ran a winning time of 7.58 seconds while Syracuse's Freddie Crittenden III finished second at 7.67 seconds.

After a good start, Zallow clipped the first hurdle with has back foot before knocking down the second. He recovered well to finish strong and was able to place third in a fast race as seven of the eight competitors ran under 7.85 seconds.

Zallow will be recoginized as a First-Team All-American by reaching the finals. Last year as a freshman he was a Second-Team All-American by placing ninth.

Source: Youngstown State University