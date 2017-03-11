Penguins lose 5-2 in 10 innings at Richmond

Richmond's Daniel Brumbaugh hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Spiders beat the Youngstown State baseball team 5-2 on Saturday at Pitt Field.

The Brumbaugh homer came after a seven-inning stretch where neither team scored, and it was one of just four Richmond hits in the game.

YSU's Anthony Rohan nearly matched that on his own with three hits in four at bats, and Youngstown State finished with eight hits as a team. The Penguins stranded 12 runners.

Kevin Yarabinec made his first start of the year for YSU and held the Spiders to one earned run on one hit and three walks in 5-1/3 innings. Jesse Slinger did not allow a run while recording the next 12 outs, but he was the hard-luck loser as the batter he walked with one out in the 10th inning ended up scoring the winning run.

Rohan singled to lead off the game, and he scored following singles by Lorenzo Arcuri and Shane Willoughby. Richmond tied the game in the bottom of the inning as D.J. Lee reached on a bunt single, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a ground out.

Rohan tripled in Nico Padovan with two outs in the second inning to give YSU a 2-1 lead. The Penguins left the bases loaded, and Richmond tied the game on an error in the bottom of the frame.

YSU stranded two runners in the seventh and left the bases loaded in the eighth as Slinger kept the Spiders scoreless to send the game to extra innings. The sophomore reliever retired the first batter of the top of the 10th but walked Lee. Gino DiVincenzo came on and walked Vinny Capra, and Brumaugh's home run came on an 0-2 pitch.

Richmond starter Zach Grossfeld allowed six hits and struck out six batters in 3.2 innings before handing the ball off to the bullpen. Four Richmond relievers were used, and Brumbaugh came on to pitch a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win.

Youngstown State and Richmond will conclude their three-game series on Sunday at noon.

Source: Youngstown State University