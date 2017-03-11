Missing and endangered Cortland couple found

A Missing Adult Alert for a Cortland couple has been canceled by the Trumbull County E911 Center statewide.

The couple was located Sunday afternoon and returned home safely.

Helen Brainard, 82, and Wade Brainard, 89, who both suffer from dementia left their home on Warren-Meadville Road at 2:00 p.m. and had not been heard from for several hours.

Bazetta Township Police Chief Michael Hovis said the department ran through numerous tips in the search for the couple, including those that had come in from around Ohio, Pennsylvania, and even those worried the couple may have driven to Florida.

According to the alert Sunday afternoon the couple has been returned home, although the agency did not specify where the couple was found.