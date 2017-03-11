Missing and endangered Cortland couple found - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Missing and endangered Cortland couple found

Posted: Updated:
CORTLAND, Ohio -

A Missing Adult Alert for a Cortland couple has been canceled by the Trumbull County E911 Center statewide.

The couple was located Sunday afternoon and returned home safely. 

Helen Brainard, 82, and Wade Brainard, 89, who both suffer from dementia left their home on Warren-Meadville Road at 2:00 p.m.  and had not been heard from for several hours. 

Bazetta Township Police Chief Michael Hovis said the department ran through numerous tips in the search for the couple, including those that had come in from around Ohio, Pennsylvania, and even those worried the couple may have driven to Florida. 

According to the alert Sunday afternoon the couple has been returned home, although the agency did not specify where the couple was found. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio teen rescues 4-year-old on first day as a lifeguard

    Ohio teen rescues 4-year-old on first day as a lifeguard

     An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job. 

    More >>

     An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job. 

    More >>

  • Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case studies his deposition

    Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case studies his deposition

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:42:15 GMT
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>

  • Warren family reports son as missing

    Warren family reports son as missing

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:42:11 GMT

    The parents of a 22 year old Warren man are wondering where their son is. A missing person report has been filed for Kenneth Brandon Sample, who hasn't had contact with family members since early Monday. Niles Police say they found Sample's car at 7:30 am Monday, abandoned near the Niles Greenway bike trail. Police say that although it appears that someone had intentionally driven the car into a wooded area, they say there are no signs of foul play. Sample's father told police tha...

    More >>

    The parents of a 22 year old Warren man are wondering where their son is. A missing person report has been filed for Kenneth Brandon Sample, who hasn't had contact with family members since early Monday. Niles Police say they found Sample's car at 7:30 am Monday, abandoned near the Niles Greenway bike trail. Police say that although it appears that someone had intentionally driven the car into a wooded area, they say there are no signs of foul play. Sample's father told police tha...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms