Missing and endangered Cortland couple found

An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job.More >>
An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job.More >>
The parents of a 22 year old Warren man are wondering where their son is. A missing person report has been filed for Kenneth Brandon Sample, who hasn't had contact with family members since early Monday. Niles Police say they found Sample's car at 7:30 am Monday, abandoned near the Niles Greenway bike trail. Police say that although it appears that someone had intentionally driven the car into a wooded area, they say there are no signs of foul play. Sample's father told police tha...More >>
The parents of a 22 year old Warren man are wondering where their son is. A missing person report has been filed for Kenneth Brandon Sample, who hasn't had contact with family members since early Monday. Niles Police say they found Sample's car at 7:30 am Monday, abandoned near the Niles Greenway bike trail. Police say that although it appears that someone had intentionally driven the car into a wooded area, they say there are no signs of foul play. Sample's father told police tha...More >>
Dozens of immigrants arrested in Detroit over the weekend will be taken to a detention center in Youngstown pending possible deportation. WDIV Local 4 reports many of the individuals detained are Chaldean immigrants who came to the U.S. from Iraq and that many have prior criminal convictions. Families tell the NBC News affiliate that they're concerned they're loved ones would be persecuted by ISIS if they're deported back to Iraq.More >>
Dozens of immigrants arrested in Detroit over the weekend will be taken to a detention center in Youngstown pending possible deportation. WDIV Local 4 reports many of the individuals detained are Chaldean immigrants who came to the U.S. from Iraq and that many have prior criminal convictions. Families tell the NBC News affiliate that they're concerned they're loved ones would be persecuted by ISIS if they're deported back to Iraq.More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>