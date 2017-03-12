Farrell man could face decades long sentence on Tuesday for rape and kidnapping

A Farrell man faces the possibility of spending decades in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday for kidnapping, assaulting and raping a woman.

Glavin Justin Ivy was convicted of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and assault following a four-day trial in November.

The victim testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted at Ivy’s home in Sharon on November 18, 2014.

Investigators say Ivy confined the woman for a substantial period of time in his bedroom, where he first strangled her, almost to the point of blacking out, then raped her.

Ivy, who faces ten to twenty-year sentences on each count, must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday before Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Christopher St. John.

Ivy also faces another trial on 49 criminal counts for allegedly abusing another female victim.

Charges include multiple counts of rape, aggravated assault, indecent assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, reckless endangering, forcible compulsion, false imprisonment, stalking, and making terroristic threats.