St. Patrick's Day Parade this afternoon in Boardman

The annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day steps off at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon in Boardman.

This year's route will begin in the area of St. Elizabeth Health Center on McClurg Road and continue northward for a mile along Market Street to Southwoods Avenue.

Weather at parade time is predicted to be mostly cloudy and 25 degrees, with only a 10% chance of precipitation.

Among the contingent of celebrities will be members of the 21 WFMJ family, which is a sponsor of the event.

In addition to floats, dance teams, fire trucks, police cars, they'll be Irish Wolfhounds, horses and even llamas.

Marching bands from Boardman and Ursuline High Schools will be joined by members of the United States Navy Fleet Forces Band.

Parade-goers will also be treated to the talents of the perennial favorite, the Burke School of Irish Dance.

