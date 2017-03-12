St. Patrick's Day Parade this afternoon in Boardman

An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job.More >>
An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job.More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>