Youngstown's historic Uptown Theater for sale

It is a piece of Youngstown's past and one of the few original theaters still standing.

The Uptown Theater on the city's south side is for sale once again, more than two decades after going dark.

"The Uptown was called Youngstown's luxury theater. It had a small balcony. At one time, they actually took reservations," said Sean Posey.

Posey wrote about the Uptown in his book "Lost Youngstown." Built in 1926, generations took in a show in this building, one of around 75 theaters in the city at one time and one of only a handful still standing.

"Of course, this was the area that spawned the Warner Brothers and it probably did for a reason because film and motion pictures really started here early. It's surprising for a city of its size, never more than 170,000 people, how many theaters there actually were," said Posey.



The last movie ran on the big screen back in the late 1980s. The projector is actually still there and so are the seats, but the rest of the building needs a lot of work.

The owners are selling it for $75,000, which includes the theater, a couple apartments on the floor above, along with the entire building next door, the former Smokey Joe's.

"Somebody that wants to see this open wouldn't look at the work, they'd look at the history of it and be like, 'Yeah, let's just go for it and open it up'," said co-owner Jose Cupeles.

In an ideal world, the current owners want more than just any old buyer. They want someone with some sort of vested interest in this place that will actually do the work that needs done and bring it back to its previous glory.

"We want to see somebody do something with it, make something great out of it," said Cupeles.

You can see the vision. You can also see all the dollar signs it would take to make that vision a reality.

It was once one of the defining landmarks of the neighborhood, and just in the hour or so 21 News was inside, several people stopped by, dreaming that it could be once again.

"It was a place like the uptown itself where people would get dressed up, people would go to some place like the Colonial House for a top-notch five-star dinner and then go see a double feature," said Posey. "It would be, I think, a piece of local history to save but also in a way part of American film heritage would be also saved."

You need a special buyer with deep pockets, trying to rebuild more than a theater, but actual memories.

Posey actually has a second book coming out this summer, called "The Historic Theaters of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley."

If you want more information from the sellers, you can contact Jose Cupeles at (330) 610-4460.