Ohio governor says Medicaid expansion must be maintained

Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ridesharing apps on their phone as part of their punishment.More >>
The head of an Ohio dog shelter is praising the involvement of inmates at a nearby prison who train the animals before adoption.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man caught his friend in the act of raping the man's 6-year-old son.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have resumed searching for a Pennsylvania woman who reportedly fell overboard into Lake Erie from a fishing boat driven by her husband.More >>
A buried human body has been excavated not far from Lake Erie after hikers happened upon a boot sticking out of the ground in a local park.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a county resident lost $14,000 in a gift card scam.More >>
Police say an argument between two men led to a shooting at the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main branch in the city's downtown.More >>
Police say four adults and two children were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Cleveland home.More >>
Police say a 66-year-old died after he was shot 10 times on a north Philadelphia avenue.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
