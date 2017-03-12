Toledo will allow golf carts on streets downtown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Toledo will allow golf carts on streets downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Toledo is going to allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on city streets in its downtown and two other residential neighborhoods.

City council approved the idea this past week.

Starting in April, drivers who are at least 16 and hold a valid license will be able to take golf carts onto Toledo's streets.

A few cities and several resort-type communities around Ohio already allow golf carts on city streets.

Under Ohio law, golf carts may be legal within specific parameters and with safety features added. They must be titled, licensed and insured like any other vehicle.

