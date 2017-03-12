Grand jury indicts Ohio man accused of fatally shooting 3

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting three people including his former girlfriend.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck says the charges against 61-year-old Muhammad S. Ali carry the possibility of a death sentence if Ali is convicted.

Authorities say Ali took a gun to a Dayton home in August 2016 and killed his former girlfriend 53-year-old Tammy Cox; her son, 25-year-old Michael Cox; and 74-year-old Jasper Taylor, who was in the house at the time.

Records show Ali had been hearing voices when he was at a behavioral health care facility the day of the shootings.

The charges against Ali include aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and kidnapping. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Ali is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.