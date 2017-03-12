Putin spokesman: When will dialogue with US start?

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

Congress has approved long-sought legislation to make firing employees easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Congress has approved long-sought legislation to make firing employees easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The defense has rested its case in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of manslaughter for sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself.

The defense has rested its case in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of manslaughter for sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself.

President Donald Trump says apprenticeships could match workers with the nation's estimated 6 million open jobs but they are reluctant to spend any taxpayer money on the effort.

President Donald Trump says apprenticeships could match workers with the nation's estimated 6 million open jobs but they are reluctant to spend any taxpayer money on the effort.

The Latest: Trump wants apprenticeships in all high schools

The Latest: Trump wants apprenticeships in all high schools

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products.

New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products.

MOSCOW (AP) - The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing frustration with the inconclusive first two months of relations between Moscow and the Donald Trump administration.

The election of Trump, who had spoken admiringly of Putin and called for improved US-Russia relations, had raised hopes in the Kremlin. But Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says there are no signs of progress yet.

Peskov said in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday: "Unfortunately, we don't have a better understanding of when this dialogue can begin."

Trump's campaign statements on Russia had led to speculation that the United States would drop sanctions imposed on Russia for its interference in Ukraine.

According to a transcript of his CNN interview, Peskov said: "Russia will never initiate putting this issue on the agenda."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.