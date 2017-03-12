Putin spokesman: When will dialogue with US start? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Putin spokesman: When will dialogue with US start?

MOSCOW (AP) - The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing frustration with the inconclusive first two months of relations between Moscow and the Donald Trump administration.

The election of Trump, who had spoken admiringly of Putin and called for improved US-Russia relations, had raised hopes in the Kremlin. But Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says there are no signs of progress yet.

Peskov said in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday: "Unfortunately, we don't have a better understanding of when this dialogue can begin."

Trump's campaign statements on Russia had led to speculation that the United States would drop sanctions imposed on Russia for its interference in Ukraine.

According to a transcript of his CNN interview, Peskov said: "Russia will never initiate putting this issue on the agenda."

