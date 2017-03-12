Putin spokesman: When will dialogue with US start?

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago
MOSCOW (AP) - The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing frustration with the inconclusive first two months of relations between Moscow and the Donald Trump administration.
The election of Trump, who had spoken admiringly of Putin and called for improved US-Russia relations, had raised hopes in the Kremlin. But Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says there are no signs of progress yet.
Peskov said in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday: "Unfortunately, we don't have a better understanding of when this dialogue can begin."
Trump's campaign statements on Russia had led to speculation that the United States would drop sanctions imposed on Russia for its interference in Ukraine.
According to a transcript of his CNN interview, Peskov said: "Russia will never initiate putting this issue on the agenda."
Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:40:56 GMT
The last time Rodman visited North Korea, he delighted the country's young ruler with a rendition of "Happy Birthday," suffered an angry meltdown on CNN while defending his trip , and spent time at a rehab facility...More >>
Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:12:53 GMT
Researchers have discovered the underwater wreck of a U.S. Coast Guard ship that first set out to sea during the Spanish-American War and sunk off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago.More >>
Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-06-13 10:50:40 GMT
China has granted four preliminary trademark approvals to an Ivanka Trump company, and her brand applied for at least 14 new trademarks around the time she announced she would become a federal employee.More >>
