SNL skewers first daughter Ivanka Trump

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Rolling Stone magazine and a fraternity have agreed to settle a lawsuit over a debunked story about a rape at the University of Virginia.

Rolling Stone magazine and a fraternity have agreed to settle a lawsuit over a debunked story about a rape at the University of Virginia.

Southern Baptists are still wrestling with tensions raised by the US presidential election.

Southern Baptists are still wrestling with tensions raised by the US presidential election.

Police documents obtained by The Associated Press say a Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons by a man who rammed a car she was in had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man.

Police documents obtained by The Associated Press say a Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons by a man who rammed a car she was in had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man.

Researchers have discovered the underwater wreck of a U.S. Coast Guard ship that first set out to sea during the Spanish-American War and sunk off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago.

Researchers have discovered the underwater wreck of a U.S. Coast Guard ship that first set out to sea during the Spanish-American War and sunk off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago.

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The biting humor of "Saturday Night Live" took aim at another Trump this week - first daughter Ivanka.

The long-standing comedy show skewered President Donald Trump's elder daughter with a faux perfume ad, starring actress Scarlett Johansson. The name of the perfume? Complicit.

As Johansson walks into an elegant party in a glittering evening dress, the narrator says: "A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she's beautiful. She's powerful. She's complicit."

"She doesn't crave the spotlight, but we see her. Oh, how we see her," says the narrator as Johansson applies lipstick and sees Alec Baldwin playing Trump reflected back in the mirror.

The narrator continues: "A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women, but like how?"

And concludes: "Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this but won't."

It was the first time Johansson portrayed Ivanka Trump. Actress Margot Robbie depicted her in a sketch in the fall.

Ivanka Trump was a popular surrogate for her father on the campaign trail. She stepped away from executive roles at her self-named lifestyle brand and with the family business to move her young family to Washington, D.C., when Trump took office.

For now, just her husband, Jared Kushner, has an official position, but Ivanka Trump has been an active presence at White House meetings and has been advocating for several issues, including for new child care policies. The extent of her influence over her father behind the scenes has been the subject of intense speculation.

The White House and a representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment on "Saturday Night Live."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.