Police plan charges after fight at George Junior Republic

Pennsylvania State Police say charges are pending against an 18-year-old man accused of assaulting two employees of a Mercer County youth detention facility.

Police arrested Miguel Laskey on Sunday at George Junior Republic in Grove City, where Laskey is a resident.

Laskey allegedly punched a 48-year-old staff member in the face, knocking him down.

Police say Laskey then punched a 26-year-old staff member, before slamming the other employee to the floor and placing him in a headlock.

Several other staff members were able to break up the fight.