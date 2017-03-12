Police plan charges after fight at George Junior Republic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Police plan charges after fight at George Junior Republic

Posted: Updated:
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

Pennsylvania State Police say charges are pending against an 18-year-old man accused of assaulting two employees of a Mercer County youth detention facility.

Police arrested Miguel Laskey on Sunday at George Junior Republic in Grove City, where Laskey is a resident.

Laskey allegedly punched a 48-year-old staff member in the face, knocking him down.

Police say Laskey then punched a 26-year-old staff member, before slamming the other employee to the floor and placing him in a headlock.

Several other staff members were able to break up the fight.

