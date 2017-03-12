Pennsylvania residents urged to prepare for winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Pennsylvania residents to prepare for a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to the parts of the commonwealth.

National Weather Service forecasters say eastern and central Pennsylvania residents could see 6 to 10 or 12 inches of snow Monday evening into Tuesday, and the Poconos and northeastern Pennsylvania could see more than a foot.

Wolf said an emergency declaration hasn't been issued but could be if the situation warrants one, and travel restrictions may also be put in place Monday evening into Tuesday if that is needed to minimize dangerous travel.

Officials are urging residents to make sure that they have emergency supplies. Drivers are urged to postpone travel during the storm, drive carefully and use caution around snow plows.

