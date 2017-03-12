Cleveland bus driver injured when shots fired at his bus - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cleveland bus driver injured when shots fired at his bus

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland bus driver was injured by broken glass when shots were fired at his bus.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says the shooting happened about 4 a.m. Sunday on the city's west side.

Multiple shots were fired from a vehicle stopped at an intersection. Four passengers on board the bus weren't injured.

Ciaccia said a suspect turned himself into police later in the morning and was arrested.

