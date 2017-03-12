Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day Parade held in Boardman

Despite the chilly weather, it was no surprise to see people in Boardman celebrating St. Patrick's day just a wee bit early.

With temperatures in the 20s, thousands of people bundled up to watch the parade and festivities along Market Street in Boardman.



Dominique Clapper from Struthers took her younger brother to the parade. Clapper said, "I put on two pairs of pants, two pairs of socks and two hoodies just to be here at the parade. I love this parade."

Deputies from the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and local firefighters took the lead in the parade and the Boardman High School Marching Band followed. There were floats with shamrocks and people dressed as leprechauns to celebrate being Irish! BMX bikers did tricks on their bikes and the Aut Mori Grotto clowns made jokes along the parade route making children and adults laugh.



There were plenty of politicians and candidates passing out candy and waving to potential voters along the parade route. Youngstown's Mayor John McNally was named Irish Man of the Year. The parade also had about 30 people walking the route supporting Republican candidates, and President Donald Trump.

Marine veterans along with Navy men and women who proudly serve our country marched in the parade.

There were Irish Wolfhounds and Irish step dancers entertaining the crowd as well.

Bill Grewe from Struthers brought his wife and son to the parade. His son Adam said, "I like the fast cars, and trucks and things like that." Grewe said, "I like the fire trucks, the different floats, watching all the people dressed up like they're Irish, and seeing the local businesses and how much they contribute to the area.

The San Francisco 49ers had a trolly in the parade with someone inside tossing out mini footballs to people on the sidelines.



Ursuline High School's marching band also entertained the crowds along the parade route.

In previous years, business parking lots have been packed with cars and the parade route has been packed several people deep, but the weather did have a negative impact on the turnout. Others who were out in the cold told 21 News they have never missed the St. Patrick's tradition.

Boardman resident Megan Braden and her boyfriend brought their new dog to the parade. Braden said, "I've always done this since I was little. I started dating my boyfriend about a year and a half ago and I started bringing him. Then we got our new dog, Toby, and decided to bring him with us this year."

WFMJ Weekend Today's Lindsay McCoy, Steve Vesey, Malyania Spiva, and Andrew DiPaolo passed out candy to kids and waved to people.

Sponsors of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade include The Vindicator, WFMJ and WBCB.