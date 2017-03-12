US gas prices rise 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.35 a gallon

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

Rolling Stone magazine and a fraternity have agreed to settle a lawsuit over a debunked story about a rape at the University of Virginia.

Rolling Stone to pay $1.65M to settle suit over rape story

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

US college student released by North Korea arrives in Ohio

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse for the second day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The Latest: Bill Cosby jury quits for the night, no verdict

New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products.

E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.35.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that despite the rise, gas prices are poised to dip slightly because crude oil costs are falling and refinery production is strong.

The national average is up 51 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.03 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.03 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.58, up half a cent from two weeks ago.

