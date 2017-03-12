Ninth-inning rally gives Penguins 8-5 win at Richmond

The Youngstown State baseball team scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally for an 8-5 victory in the series finale at Richmond on Sunday.

Lorenzo Arcuri drove in three runs, including two on a single that put the Penguins ahead in the ninth. Shane Willoughby also had a two-run single in the ninth, and Anthony Rohan and Nico Padovan each had two hits.

YSU also benefitted from seven walks and a costly Richmond error in the ninth.

Richmond scored twice in the first inning, and a run in the third inning put the Spiders up 3-0. Montgomery led off the top of the fifth with single and scored on Arcuri's ground out as YSU got on the board, but Richmond answered with a run in the bottom half to get the lead back to three at 4-1. The Spiders' final run came on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth that made the score 5-1.

Rohan hit a leadoff double in the eighth, and he came around to score on back-to-back fly outs by Arcuri and Andrew Kendrick.

Richmond's Peter Bovenzi came out for his fourth inning of relief to start the ninth, and the first three Penguins reached. Willoughby walked on a full count, and Lou Cardona reached on an error by the centerfielder to bring the tying run to the plate. Web Charles was hit by a 1-2 pitch, which was Bovenzi's last of the game, and Kyle Benyo hit Aaron Winkler's first pitch to center for an RBI single. Two batters later with one out and the bases loaded, Rohan moved everyone up with a single to center. Arcuri then brought in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single up the middle that plated Charles and Benyo. Willoughby added a two-run single with two outs to allow the Penguins to cushion their lead.

Alex Bellardini was outstanding in relief for the Penguins, holding the Spiders to just one hit over 3-1/3 innings. He relieved Joe King, who allowed three earned runs in 5-2/3 innings.

Youngstown State will begin Horizon League play on Friday at UIC. The Penguins and Flames will play at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, 2 p.m. ET on Saturday and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Source: Youngstown State University