High school basketball pairings

High school basketball pairings

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Division II Canton Regional

Cleveland Central Catholic (17-8) vs. Ursuline (19-7) | Canton Civic Center Thursday 6:15 p.m.

Division IV Canton Regional

Warren JFK (19-7) vs. McDonald (25-1) | Canton Field Tuesday 8:00 p.m.

