Weathersfield Township apartment catches fire after cooking accident

A townhouse in Weathersfield Township caught fire Sunday afternoon after a cooking accident.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of Carver Niles Road just before 4:00 p.m.

Weathersfield Township Fire Department had to call in Austintown and McDonald for back up to battle the blaze.

Weathersfield Township Fire Chief Randall Pugh told 21 News that the two people who lived in the apartment were able to get out. He said it was a stove that caught fire when residents were cooking some french fries.

"The oil ignited, they attempted to put the fire out, the fire actually spread, and then they called 911 and we got here pretty quick." said Chief Pugh.

He also stated, "There is heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke and heat damage to the rest of the apartment."

The other three units in the apartment building are OK. No one was injured.