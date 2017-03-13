Ohio police investigate string of 3 murder-suicides

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police in three different Ohio communities have investigated murder-suicides over the past week.

Authorities in Mansfield say a 22-year-old woman was shot Wednesday in a car and as she tried to flee and her 7-week-old baby was taken.

Police say the 20-year-old male suspect shot himself as officers approached him after stopping his car early Thursday. The suspect had dropped the baby off with family members beforehand.

In Fairfield County, police say a 78-year-old man shot his 80-year-old wife and then killed himself. Their bodies were found Wednesday night after an out-of-state relative grew concerned the couple couldn't be reached.

In Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), police say a 43-year-old man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend at her home before killing himself. Their bodies were found March 6.

