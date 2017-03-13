Ohio police investigate string of 3 murder-suicides

John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.More >>
A teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been indicted as an adult on charges including attempted murder.More >>
Michigan officials have released a tentative plan for reducing nutrient pollution that causes ugly and potentially toxic algal blooms in western Lake Erie.More >>
Officials at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia say they've successfully separated 10-month-old conjoined twins during an 11-hour surgery.More >>
An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ridesharing apps on their phone as part of their punishment.More >>
The head of an Ohio dog shelter is praising the involvement of inmates at a nearby prison who train the animals before adoption.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man caught his friend in the act of raping the man's 6-year-old son.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have resumed searching for a Pennsylvania woman who reportedly fell overboard into Lake Erie from a fishing boat driven by her husband.More >>
A buried human body has been excavated not far from Lake Erie after hikers happened upon a boot sticking out of the ground in a local park.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a county resident lost $14,000 in a gift card scam.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
