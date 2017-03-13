High school student, 17, running for mayor of Ohio city

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) - A teenager who hasn't finished high school is hoping to become the next mayor of a small central Ohio city.

The Eagle-Gazette reports (http://ohne.ws/2mXUDWd ) that Clayton Lunsford's petition for candidacy in Lancaster's mayoral race was confirmed by the Board of Elections on March 2. No one else has submitted a petition as of March 6. The deadline for submission is Aug. 14.

The 17-year-old Lunsford is a junior at Lancaster High School and will be 18 in August. He is running as an independent nominee.

Lunsford says the presidential election showed him that "some Americans are ready for change."

The candidate who wins the Nov. 7 election will finish out the rest of Brian Kuhn's term, which will be about two years. Kuhn recently resigned.

Information from: Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, http://www.lancastereaglegazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.