Former lawmaker Connie Pillich running for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former state lawmaker from the Cincinnati area is joining the 2018 governor's race as the third Democrat to announce a bid.

Connie Pillich jumped into the race Monday. Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton previously announced bids in what may become a crowded race.

The 56-year-old Pillich is an attorney and Air Force veteran with experience running a statewide campaign. She ran unsuccessfully for Ohio treasurer in 2014.

She tells Cleveland.com she'll try to earn the support of blue-collar voters by campaigning with a focus on job creation and strengthening Ohio's education system.

Among Republicans, three high-profile statewide officeholders and a congressman are positioning to seek the nomination to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik). He can't seek re-election because of term limits.

