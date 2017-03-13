Man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed by car - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed by car

Posted: Updated:

NEW SALEM BOROUGH, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man in a motorized wheelchair has been struck and killed while crossing a road in York County.

York County Coroner Pam Gray says the man died at York Hospital around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after the accident in New Salem Borough.

Gay says the driver of the car that hit the unidentified man was cooperating with police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms