Man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed by car

NEW SALEM BOROUGH, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man in a motorized wheelchair has been struck and killed while crossing a road in York County.

York County Coroner Pam Gray says the man died at York Hospital around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after the accident in New Salem Borough.

Gay says the driver of the car that hit the unidentified man was cooperating with police.

