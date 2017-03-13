Youngstown lifts snow emergency parking ban

The city of Youngstown announced on Thursday that it had lifted its snow emergency parking ban.

Below is a list of which communities have bans and when they expire.

Bazetta Twp.: Until further notice

Boardman Twp.: Expired

Canfield Twp.: 3/16/17 9:00 p.m.

Cortland: Expired

Hubbard City: Expired

Liberty Twp.: Expired

New Middletown: Expired

Newton Falls: Expired

Niles: 3/16/17 6:00 p.m.

Salem: Expired

Struthers:Expired

Warren: Expired

Weathersfield Twp.: Lifted

Youngstown: Lifted