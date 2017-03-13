Sharon man charged after early morning standoff - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Sharon man charged after early morning standoff

Posted: Updated:
SHARON, Pa -

At least one person is in custody and facing charges after a standoff with police in Sharon early Monday morning.

The standoff began around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 400-block of Ellsworth Street when a fight between two groups ended with someone firing a shot into the air. 

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith tells 21 News that Cody Lord was arrested for reckless endangering and assault, for allegedly firing that shot.

The chief says the SWAT team was called when all of the people inside the home still refused commands to come out.

Eventually seven people were taken out of the home and no one was hurt.

It took at least two hours of police activity at the scene before the standoff was over.

Chief Smith tells 21 News that his officers obtained a search warrant and found a 9 mm handgun inside the house.

So far, Lord is the only person charged in connection with this incident, but the investigation continues.  Lord was arraigned in court Monday morning and he was given a $50,000 bond and will appear again in court next week.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cosby jury reviews accuser's testimony amid deliberations

    Cosby jury reviews accuser's testimony amid deliberations

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:36:51 GMT
    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>

  • A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans

    A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:25:55 GMT
    A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans.More >>
    A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans.More >>

  • Black bear spotted in Hermitage

    Black bear spotted in Hermitage

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:19:31 GMT

    Another black bear has been spotted in the Valley. Poland residents reported two sightings on Tuesday, and one day later someone spotted the wild animal across the state line in Hermitage.

    More >>

    Another black bear has been spotted in the Valley. Poland residents reported two sightings on Tuesday, and one day later someone spotted the wild animal across the state line in Hermitage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms