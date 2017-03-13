Sharon man charged after early morning standoff - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon man charged after early morning standoff

SHARON, Pa -

At least one person is in custody and facing charges after a standoff with police in Sharon early Monday morning.

The standoff began around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 400-block of Ellsworth Street when a fight between two groups ended with someone firing a shot into the air. 

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith tells 21 News that Cody Lord was arrested for reckless endangering and assault, for allegedly firing that shot.

The chief says the SWAT team was called when all of the people inside the home still refused commands to come out.

Eventually seven people were taken out of the home and no one was hurt.

It took at least two hours of police activity at the scene before the standoff was over.

Chief Smith tells 21 News that his officers obtained a search warrant and found a 9 mm handgun inside the house.

So far, Lord is the only person charged in connection with this incident, but the investigation continues.  Lord was arraigned in court Monday morning and he was given a $50,000 bond and will appear again in court next week.

