Youngstown granny goes viral

Welcome to granny's house where you'll find a hometown proud 90-year-old.

"Straight outta Youngstown," said Granny.



She loves her stove, a pot of coffee and in her spare time being an internet star. Her partner in crime? Her 24-year-old grandson Ross Smith.



"This bond is something special. I think a lot of people live vicariously through us because, maybe, they don't have a grandparent or, maybe, they just weren't as close with their grandparent when they were younger. I think it's a special feeling to be able to give our relationship to other people."



On Facebook alone, the two have 2.5 million followers.



"It's overwhelming. I feel like I'm in a whirlwind, but it's joyful," said Granny.



"Every day someone from China the Middle East, Iceland, Antarctica, the moon; I don't know. I get messages from every single place on earth," said Smith.



Smith, a graduate of the University of Dayton, says they started making videos a few years ago.

Now, they spend just about every day together.



"(To granny) I know every outfit you have, every time you wanna eat, how much sugar you have in your coffee. We've gotten a lot closer," said Smith.



The fame comes from their own personal style of comedy.



"Granny's nicknames? I call her Q-Tip cause of her white hair. Reminds me of a Q-Tip. cotton ball, snow fro," said Smith.



Granny is a fan of the props. "I like the saxophone with the glasses on and just kind of swaying from here to there," said Granny.

The internet fame has financial perks too. Smith now does social media with his grandmother full time.

And the fame has them bumping shoulders with celebrities all across the U.S. including U.S. Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson.



The two have big plans, possibly a TV show in the works. But Granny doesn't plan on leaving the home she's lived in for 60 years.

Instead, she says she'll be hanging out with her best buddy Ross, traveling and showing off their adventures with their camera phone.



"I like that because I'm kind of, let's put it this way, showing off my hometown," Ross said.



While she may have some competition from Betty White, this golden girl won't stop shining anytime soon.



You can follow the two on social media

Facebook: Ross Smith

Instagram/ Twitter: @smoothsmith8

Snapchat: @pillowsweat

