Boardman car crash sends three people to the hospital

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a multi-car accident in Boardman early Monday morning sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on South Avenue when police say a Toyota Yaris ran a red light and hit a Dodge Dart at the Western Reserve road intersection.

A trooper on the scene told 21 News that the two people in the Dart had minor injuries, but the driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old woman, had a severe injury to her arm.

According to police, they believe she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the accident continues.