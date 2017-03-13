Valley gas prices remain low to start the new work-week

Drivers in the Youngstown-Warren area are seeing lower gas prices than drivers in neighboring states as the week begins.



The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.14 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's down from about $2.23 a week ago and $1.93 at this time last year.



The national average was higher than the state average at $2.30 on Monday, down a penny from a week earlier. A year ago it was $1.93.



AAA has said gas prices are expected to increase this month as demand rises and refiners start switching from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

Here's a sampling of gas prices from around the valley, according to GasBuddy.com:

Youngstown:

Speed Check, Oak Street: $2.05

Austintown:

GetGo, Mahoning Avenue, $2.19

Canfield:

BP, South Canfield-Niles Road, $2.19

Niles

BP, Robbins Avenue, $2.09

Girard:

Sheetz, Salt Springs Road, $2.19