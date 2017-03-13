Valley gas prices remain low to start the new work-week

Warren police arrested a man Tuesday for several charges including drug trafficking. D'Auntai Boss, 23, was charged with weapons under disability, heroin trafficking, cocaine trafficking and a probation violation out of Trumbull County. When detectives searched 527 Washington NE in Warren on a warrant, they found two pistols, a revolver, over 100 grams of heroin, 25 grams of cocaine, ammunition, syringes, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia.More >>
Beekeeper Bob Chmelik of Austintown says he has received 65 calls this spring for removal of bee swarms. Chmelik, also known as Bob the Bee Man, says bee swarms are just the normal process by which a new honey bee colony is formed. It happens when hives become crowded and new queen cells are about to hatch."When those queen cells are ready to hatch that old queen will take off and she'll take half of the bees with her," said Chmelik.More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
