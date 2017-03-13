Mother, son found dead in shooting in eastern Pennsylvania - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother, son found dead in shooting in eastern Pennsylvania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A woman and her son have been fatally shot in the head at an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Stroud Township police planned to release more information Monday on the deaths of Anni Robles and her son, Ethan.

Authorities did not immediately release their ages or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

They were found dead in a home about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Each had been shot in the head.

Autopsies were planned Monday.

The Monroe County coroner did not release additional information.

