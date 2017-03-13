Valley prepares for major March snowstorm

After nearly two months of roller coaster winter weather, from warm to cold and back again, the Valley is preparing for a major snow event that will begin Monday night.

21 News Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm says 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall Monday overnight into Tuesday. Then, expect another 1 to 3 inches throughout the day Tuesday. The snow will then turn into lake effect snow, which will lead to additional accumulations in parts of the Valley.

The snow began shortly before 10 o’clock Monday night. Wilhelm says the snow will intensify throughout the night and some spots on the road will be slick and there might be some school delays and closings.

“I am optimistic that our road crews are going to keep up with things pretty easily, for a couple of reasons,” Wilhelm said. “It’s going to snow tomorrow, but it’s during the day in March. Even though you’re not going to see the sun tomorrow, the sun still has an influence on things.”

He predicts that the snow will not stick on well-traveled roads, but parking lots, driveways and side streets might still see some accumulations if it’s cold enough.

Wilhelm says Wednesday morning after another round of snow, there will be an average of about 4-8 inches on the ground in the Valley.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect through Wednesday for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Lawrence counties.

A winter storm warning will be in effect in only Mercer County until Wednesday.

Regionally, the Cleveland-area is under a winter storm warning, with 6-10 inches of snow expected near the downtown area, and the Ashtabula lake effect snow region will see about 10-14 inches of snow. Turnpike travel is also expected to be slick.

21 News will provide team coverage of the conditions, throughout the storm.

Parking bans are already in effect for many areas, and the Ohio Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are prepped and ready to do what they need to in order to make sure drivers are safe.

From eastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York to New England, a thick coating of snow will fall in the next 24 hours or so.

That snow will turn into a powerful nor'easter that could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the region.

Farther south, even Washington DC is expecting six to 10 inches. It would be the capital region's first serious snow of the winter.