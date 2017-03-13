TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of State Route 46 closed for construction

A portion of State Route 46 that runs through Beaver, Green and Canfield Townships is closed, starting Monday, for construction.

The section just north of Western Reserve Road will be closed through early April for a culvert replacement project.

The detour is U.S.route 62 to State Route 165.

The work is part of a $2.4 million resurfacing project between the Columbiana County line and the southern Canfield Corporation limit and it's expected to be finished by the fall.