2 Penn St. ex-administrators plead guilty in sex abuse case

Another black bear has been spotted in the Valley. Poland residents reported two sightings on Tuesday, and one day later someone spotted the wild animal across the state line in Hermitage.More >>
Another black bear has been spotted in the Valley. Poland residents reported two sightings on Tuesday, and one day later someone spotted the wild animal across the state line in Hermitage.More >>
A man was arrested yesterday for child endangerment after Boardman police received a call about a young boy left inside of a running car. Shawn Hamlett Jr., of Youngstown, was inside the Gabriel Brothers on Youngstown-Poland Road when found by police. Hamlett said he left the two-year-old in the car because he was returning an item, something he said would only take five minutes. The caller who reported the incident to Boardman police said they watched the child sit in the car for ...More >>
A man was arrested yesterday for child endangerment after Boardman police received a call about a young boy left inside of a running car. Shawn Hamlett Jr., of Youngstown, was inside the Gabriel Brothers on Youngstown-Poland Road when found by police. Hamlett said he left the two-year-old in the car because he was returning an item, something he said would only take five minutes. The caller who reported the incident to Boardman police said they watched the child sit in the car for ...More >>
The Farrell Police Department is on the lookout for children showing kindness to members of the community. The department is launching a campaign this summer to promote children doing random acts of kindness for strangers. If a Farrell police officer sees a child doing a random act of kindness, the child in question may receive a gift of an ice cream cone or a toy. Officers purchased the reward toys at a local Walmart.More >>
The Farrell Police Department is on the lookout for children showing kindness to members of the community. The department is launching a campaign this summer to promote children doing random acts of kindness for strangers. If a Farrell police officer sees a child doing a random act of kindness, the child in question may receive a gift of an ice cream cone or a toy. Officers purchased the reward toys at a local Walmart.More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>