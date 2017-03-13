Closing and cancellations

A man was arrested yesterday for child endangerment after Boardman police received a call about a young boy left inside of a running car. Shawn Hamlett Jr., of Youngstown, was inside the Gabriel Brothers on Youngstown-Poland Road when found by police. Hamlett said he left the two-year-old in the car because he was returning an item, something he said would only take five minutes. The caller who reported the incident to Boardman police said they watched the child sit in the car for ...