PIAA moves all basketball playoff games to Thursday

Due to an impending snow storm, the PIAA postponed all of its playoff basketball games Tuesday and Wednesday and rescheduled all games to Thursday.

Six Mercer County schools are still in their respective tournaments. Here is the updated schedule, locations and times.

All Games Thursday March 16, 2017

CLASS A BOYS: Kennedy Catholic vs Juniata | 7 p.m. Punxsutawney High School

CLASS 3A BOYS: Greenville vs Lincoln Park | 7 p.m. New Castle High School

CLASS 2A BOYS: Wilmington vs Bishop Canevin | 5 p.m. North Allegheny High School

CLASS 4A BOYS: Grove City vs Quaker Valley | 8 p.m. North Allegheny High School

CLASS 1A GIRLS: Kennedy Catholic vs Otto Eldred | 6 p.m. DuBois High School

CLASS 2A GIRLS: West Middlesex vs Bishop Guilfoyle | 6:30 p.m. Hempfield High School

