Gov. Wolf announces travel restrictions ahead of snow storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing travel restrictions ahead of a significant winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to the eastern parts of Pennsylvania.

Wolf says speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and expressways east of Interstate 99 - which runs vertically through the center of the state - beginning at 10 p.m. Monday.

Empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, RVs and motorcycles are banned from those roadways until Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday from Philadelphia to the Poconos.

Near-blizzard conditions are possible in some areas. Mount Pocono could get as much as 2 feet; Philadelphia could see up to a foot.

Wolf says motorists are strongly encouraged to delay all unnecessary travel.

He also signed an emergency proclamation.

