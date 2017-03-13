Third-term legislator out of jail; faces OVI, gun counts

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A state lawmaker facing a felony firearms charge in southwestern Ohio has been released under $2,500 bond.

Republican Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, is charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

The Butler County sheriff said says Retherford was arrested early Sunday after police responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru. The sheriff's office says a loaded handgun was found on a vehicle seat.

Retherford's attorney said Monday that he was no threat to flee, had substantial ties to the community, and no criminal record that he knew of. Retherford kept his head down while appearing via video at the hearing.

He just began his third two-year term at the Statehouse.

