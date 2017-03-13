Police: Cop responds to suspicious vehicle; kills man

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Police say an officer responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle fatally shot a man in a Cleveland suburb.

Euclid police say the shooting occurred around 7 am Monday. Police say they believe the man who was killed was in his 20's. An officer was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and released. Police didn't immediately release additional details.

The state attorney general's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police to determine how the shooting occurred.

A spokeswoman for BCI says two officers responded to the suspicious vehicle, but only one officer fired.

State investigators are trying to find out what happened from the time the officers encountered the man in the vehicle and the time the man was shot.

