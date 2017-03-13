Trump: GOP bill will push insurance costs 'down, down, down'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilled

E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case

The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years.

Rep. Steve Scalise is known for his love of baseball and his home state of Louisiana.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man who shot a congressman and four other people was apparently a volunteer on his losing 2016 presidential campaign.

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump sought to highlight complaints about the Obama health care law Monday, including a gripe of his own, that the law is "a disaster" but that the media makes it look "wonderful."

"The press is making it look so wonderful, so that if we end it, everyone's going to say, 'Remember how great Obamacare used to be?'" Trump said as he welcomed people affected negatively by the law to the White House for a listening session.

"It's a little bit like President Obama," the president added. "When he left, people liked him. When he was here, people didn't like him so much. That's the way life goes. It's human nature. The fact is, Obamacare is a disaster."

The meeting came as Republicans awaited a Congressional Budget Office analysis widely expected to conclude that fewer Americans will have health coverage under a House Republican plan to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. Trump praised the plan, which has encountered resistance from critics within the GOP.

"We're not going to have one-size-fits-all," Trump said. "Instead, we're going to be working to unleash the power of the private marketplace to let insurers come in and compete for your business. And you'll see rates go down, down, down and plans go up, up, up."

The president solicited comments about the Affordable Care Act at the meeting, which also was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser. Participants, a group that included small business owners and doctors, roundly criticized the bill, saying their costs had increased and that getting care was a challenge.

"Our rates are three times what they were before Obamacare started. We have one provider in our county," said Carrie Couey of Colorado. "We're a small business owner. We are cattle ranchers. We can't afford our equipment if we're paying these rates year after year after year."

Other attendees echoed those sentiments. Kim Sertich of Arizona said she has currently has no health insurance because costs went up so much. "It didn't seem like a good use of my money," she said, adding that she is now in a "faith-based share program."

Hospitals, doctors and consumer groups have come out against the House Republican plan. Critics say the cuts to Medicaid and other programs mean people will lose insurance and that coverage could get more expensive.

At the close of the meeting, Trump was asked about his message to people who are concerned about losing their health insurance. He said "it will get better."

Amid the serious stories, there was one lighter moment. Greg Knox of Ohio brought Trump a note from his son, written on the back of a homemade picture of the president's face. Trump held it up and smiled, saying, "I wish I looked that good."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.