Children's offerings taken in Warren church burglary

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Police are investigating a burglary at a Warren church on Monday.

Someone broke in through a rear window at the Christian Community Baptist Church on Tod Avenue. 

The office door was forced open and money was taken from the petty cash box and also from a jar that the children had collected.

"They had taken a jar that the kids had done for their mission March offering. They had emptied that out and taken it," said George Bannister the Director Missions at the church.

Bannister said they felt blessed that there was no other damage done inside the church and no equipment was taken. 

