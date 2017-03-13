City of Youngstown declares snow emergency

Due to the incoming winter storm, the city of Youngstown has declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will be effective as of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets except streets or alleys having a width of 25 feet or less, and providing no driveway facilities.

Any motor vehicle parked in violation of this ordinance will be subject to removal by towing at the owner's expense.

A declaration of a snow emergency occurs when there's an accumulation of snow of four inches or more.