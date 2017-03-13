Warren water utility bill revamp set for mid-April

City of Warren water customers will notice a new design and comparison of water usage on their bills beginning in April.

The city water department is in the process of transitioning to a new software program that organizes customer information.

When the city goes completely online with the new system on April 10, it will also begin mailing out bills in a new format.

"We redesigned in the effort to make it easier to understand hopefully for the customers," said Director of Utilities Franco Lucarelli.

The bill will highlight the previous month's consumption rate and the rate for the current billing period side by side so customers can compare usage.

Lucarelli also hopes it can signal potential problems to customers who may have leaks within their home within a timely period.

The majority of questions his office fields from customers is generally related to how much water they've used within a billing period.

Monthly bills also contain a box where the department plans to post announcements to customers across the city on a regular basis.

Customers can continue to pay online or the department's section on Warren.org, in the department's office, over the phone or in the drive thru.

Lucarelli says he's working to streamline the department's customer service procedures to reduce the amount of time customers spend with representatives regarding their accounts.

"Every time they interact with one of the representatives from the city of Warren, the experience will be a little bit quicker so they're not on the the phone as long or they're not up at the counter as long as they normally would be," he said.

Once the software is up and running, Lucarelli says he plans to look at any processes or procedures that can be eliminated so his employees can work on other duties related to customers service.

The department employs 12 people in the administrative services division, including data entry and cashiers.

All employees are undergoing training on the new software and cross training to have the ability to work in all roles. Lucarelli says the city decided a little more than five years ago that it needed to eventually upgrade the department's software system.