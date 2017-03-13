Restaurants donate thousands to Akron Children's Hospital of Mahoning Valley

Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley received a generous donation Monday of nearly $11,000 from Eat'n Park restaurants.

The donation represents the local total raised during Eat'n Park's annual Caring for Kids Campaign at restaurants in Boardman, Austintown and Warren.

This is the 38th year for the Caring for Kids Campaign, which has raised a total of $9.5 million.

Fundraising events varied by location and included raffles, prizes, games and more. Over the past seven years, more than $102,000 has been raised for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley through the Eat'n Park Caring for Kids Campaign.