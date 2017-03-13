Pennsylvania Congressman questioned about Obama's "shadow government" remarks

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly gained some attention last week for comments he made about former President Barack Obama.

During a Mercer County Republican dinner, Representative Kelly said the former president was remaining in DC "to run a shadow government that is going to totally upset the new agenda".

21 News spoke with the Congressman on Monday and asked him to clarify his remarks. "The most important thing that I commented on last week, was getting the economy rolling, making America great again and getting more people back to work. That is my main concern," said Representative Kelly.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Congressman issued a statement saying Representative Kelly does not believe that President Obama is personally operating a shadow government.