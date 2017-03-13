Wolf says analysis confirms fears about GOP health care bill

Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game...More >>
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2...More >>
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.More >>
More than a dozen women have staged a protest against a proposed ban on Ohio's most common abortion procedure while dressed in character from the dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.More >>
Police say a body has been found outside an Ohio State University medical center.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he forcibly kissed a woman in a convenience store parking lot.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.More >>
An appeals court is upholding Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it doesn't duplicate the state sales tax.More >>
A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.More >>
A teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been indicted as an adult on charges including attempted murder.More >>
Michigan officials have released a tentative plan for reducing nutrient pollution that causes ugly and potentially toxic algal blooms in western Lake Erie.More >>
Officials at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia say they've successfully separated 10-month-old conjoined twins during an 11-hour surgery.More >>
An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ridesharing apps on their phone as part of their punishment.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
