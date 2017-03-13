Wolf says analysis confirms fears about GOP health care bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's office says Congress' nonpartisan analysis of the House Republican health care bill confirms that the elderly, disabled and those in addiction treatment will be worse off.

Wolf on Monday renewed his call for Pennsylvania's delegation to reject the bill and fix former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Wolf's administration hasn't produced a detailed analysis of how the bill could affect Pennsylvania, including its reductions in Medicaid spending.

But Pennsylvania House GOP leader Dave Reed says the state's Medicaid program is already financially unsustainable, and it needs new cost controls.

The left-leaning Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center says the Congressional Budget Office report reinforces its initial estimate that at least 1.1 million Pennsylvanians will lose health care coverage when the bill goes fully into effect.

