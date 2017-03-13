Wolf puts National Guard, travel limits in place for snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is deploying members of the National Guard and announcing travel restrictions ahead of a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to eastern Pennsylvania.

Wolf said Monday that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and expressways east of central Pennsylvania's Interstate 99 beginning at 10 p.m. Monday.

Empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, RVs and motorcycles are banned from those roadways until Tuesday evening. Wolf also says approximately 700 National Guard members are being deployed, along with more than 2,000 snow plows.

He's signed a disaster emergency proclamation.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 8 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday from Philadelphia to the Pocono Mountains.

Philadelphia's public and parochial schools will be closed Tuesday over the storm; the city declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.