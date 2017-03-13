Mother of man accused of strangling and killing an Austintown woman speaks out

Unwilling to go through a sixth trial for the murder of Amber Zurcher back in 2002, Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday.

He was credited with time served and released after spending nearly 15 years in the Mahoning County Jail.

Despite the plea, Anderson's mother says he's innocent.

“Lady justice has got to be crying, because justice was not done here,” Trudy Bogan said.

Bogan said that her son Christopher Anderson should have received justice a long time ago.

“You would not even realize what all this has cost,” she said, “…too much, too much.”

Anderson was accused of strangling Amber Zurcher with a phone cord inside her apartment back in 2002, but after five trials and 14 and a half years, Bogan said it has just been a nightmare.

Bogan said her son couldn’t stomach the idea of a sixth trial, which was set to begin later this month.

“Fourteen and a half years you can’t get back, and his kids have graduated. One boy is married and he has a brand new grandbaby, and that is another reason why,” Bogan said. “He’s had enough. He’s had enough. When is enough enough?”

Enough turned out to be now, Anderson decided to plead guilty to manslaughter in Common Pleas court Monday afternoon.

This plea deal comes after prosecutors have been talking to the defense and have been making offers for a while now.

The 49-year-old was arrested a few months after Zurcher was found in her apartment in June of 2002. He was credited with time served and released from jail.

Over the past 14 and a half years, Anderson had five trials. Two of them ended in hung juries. Two ended in mistrials. One ended with a conviction, but was overturned by an appeals court.

Bogan said her son just wanted to move on with his life.

“You can’t—you can only take so much,” she said.

Despite the guilty plea, Bogan said the real killer is still out there.

“I feel sorry for the family that lost their daughter, but my son didn't do it,” she said.