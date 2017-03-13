Youngstown CEO searches for new principals

The Youngstown City Schools CEO, Krish Mohip, announced the district will begin a process to look for two new high school principals for Chaney and East high schools.

Mohip says the district needs principals who know urban education inside and out but wants input from the community for who they want for a principal.

“It's not just about what I'm looking for in a principal. It's what the community is looking for from the principal, what are teachers looking for, what are students looking for, what are parents looking for and then really go build that leadership profile and then go find that person,” said Mohip.

Mohip says he wants to keep the community involved in this search with focus groups to build a profile of exactly what the community wants to see in these new principals.

Once that profile is set the district will begin looking at local candidates but also looking nationwide to attract new principals to Youngstown.