Warren murder suspect named to "Dangerous Dozen"

Authorities are stepping up efforts to track down a suspect wanted for murdering a Warren man.

The U.S. Marshal's Office has added Shawn Johnson to the “Dangerous Dozen” list of most wanted fugitives.

Police allege that Johnson fatally shot a John Kellar, 41, at Kellar's Stephens Ave. NW home in Warren on December 2.

A Warren woman, Alicia Binion.36, told police she had been abducted by Johnson the night of the shooting but managed to escape.

Johnson has been charged with one count of murder. However, Warren Municipal Court records do not indicate that he faces any other charges such as kidnapping or abduction.

Investigators say Johnson has ties in the Youngstown-Warren area.

The U.S. Marshals office say all of the fugitives on the “Dangerous Dozen” should be considered dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public.

Anyone with information concerning the location of Johnson is being asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force toll-free at (866) 4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of Johnson.

The entire "Dirty Dozen" wanted poster may be viewed here: