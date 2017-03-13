COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division IV All-Ohio girls basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION IV

First Team: Angela Troyer, Berlin Hiland, 5-foot-9, senior, 19.0 points per game; Antonella LaMonica, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-1, sr., 18.7; Jordan Elliott, Danville, 5-8, sr., 18.9; Jenna Karl, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, jr., 15.5; Michaela Harrison, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, jr., 5-7, 16.1; Allie Downing, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, sr., 17.3; Alli Kern, Waterford, 5-9, jr., 12.4; Bridget Landin, Ottoville, 6-0, jr., 14.0; Rosie Westerbeck, Minster, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Megan Ball, Waterford, 5-10, jr., 13.5.

Player of the year: Angela Troyer, Berlin Hiland

Coach of the year: Dave Schlabach, Berlin Hiland

Second Team: Riley Hagy, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-8, sr., 17.1; Lexi Knight, Windham, 5-6, sr., 19.6; Sydney Mayberry, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, jr., 5-10, 17.2; Danae Myers, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Laura Pullins, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Jessica Erwin, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-11, sr., 18.4; Lauren Flannery, Hannibal River, 5-5, so., 20.9; Kennedy Schlabach, Berlin Hiland, 5-6,, jr., 16.0; Sierra Nichols, Arlington, 6-0, sr., 15.7; Hagen Schaefer, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 16.4.

Third Team: Celeste Mershimer, Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy, 5-4, sr., 18.1; Makenna Geiser, Dalton, 5-8, fr., 17.0; Katie Hiestand, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, jr.; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel, 5-9, jr., 23.0; Madison Stolly, Lima Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 22.4; Ellie Jo Johnson, South Webster, 6-1, jr., 18.2; Ise Bolender, Cedarville, 5-10, jr., 18.4; Morgan McMillen, Berlin Hiland, 5-9, jr., 19.0; Emily Patton, Upper Scioto Valley, 5-9, sr., 20.1; Maria Herron, Russia, 5-7, sr., 13.4.

Special Mention: Payton Hartshorn, Granville Christian Academy; Lauren Mickley, Danville; Megan Mulvaine, Morral Ridgedale; Lexi Brookover, New Matamoras Frontier; Makayla Liedtke, Beverly Fort Frye; Kelsi Hulit, Malvern; Courtney Warnick, Chalker; Ashley Totani, Jackson-Milton; Elizabeth Breckbill, Kidron Central Christian; Grace Marino, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy; Mickayla Baldwin, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy; Madyson Paradie, Ashtabula St. John; Lexi Woods, Bainbridge Paint Valley; Destiny Tabler, Stewart Federal Hocking; Jensyn Shepherd, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Ali Hamilton, New Boston Glenwood; C.C. Shanks, Latham Western; Faith Teaford, Racine Southern; Cheyenne Barker, Belpre; Grace Shope, Leesburg Fairfield; Tia Karras, Dayton Miami Valley School.

Honorable Mention: Savannah Childress, Columbus Wellington; Mya Cordle, Powell Village Academy; Paige Probasco, Sugar Grove Berne Union; Sophia Sterling, Lancaster Fairfield Christian; Kloe Yutzy, Plain City Shekinah Christian; Taylor Franklin, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Jonna Eneix, Shadyside; Brittany Bertoia, Steubenville Catholic Central; Brooke Beamer, Tuscarawas Central Catholic; Abby Hutcheson, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans; Katrina Schubert, Mathews; Daisjha Parks, Valley Christian; Preslie Halliwill, Mogadore; Kirsten Shoup, Dalton; Kristy Eckman, Leetonia; Samantha Homa, McDonald; Talia Miller, Kidron Central Christian; Emily McClain, Elyria Open Door Christian School; Micheala Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy; Maria Janasko, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy; Jasmine Johnson, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; Lexi Martin, Cuyahoga Heights; Emily Werley, Elyria Open Door Christian School; Jami Hardy, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Ashley Painley, Norwalk St. Paul; Taylor Haines, Stryker; Rachel Williamson, Antwerp; Addison Bergman, Hicksville; Paige Motycka, Convoy Crestview; Allison Adelsperger, Old Fort; Sydney Kin, Carey; Miranda Wammes, Fremont St. Joseph; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller; Lexi Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Kaylynn Blizzard, Franklin Furnace Green; Jensen Warnock, Portsmouth Clay; Shay Brown, Sciotoville Community East; Elizabeth Collins, Reedsville Eastern; Corina Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Aubrey Stupp, Lewisburg Tri-County North; Michelle Lee, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy; Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center; Samantha Whiteman, Covington.

